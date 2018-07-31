SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--IE expo Guangzhou 2018, a member of IFAT global and a spin-off of IE expo China, is set to open at China Import and Export Fair Complex (Canton Fair Complex) in Guangzhou, China on September 18-20, 2018.

As the biggest environmental fair in Southern China, IE expo Guangzhou 2018 will continue to upgrade in terms of exhibition scale and services. Over 500 enterprises and 30,000 professional visitors are expected to gather in the 35,000m 2 exhibition area, where a full-chain of exhibitors will display more diversified innovative technologies and sustainable environmental solutions.

6 reasons for choosing IE expo Guangzhou

It has inherited the quality of its parent show IFAT, the global forerunner of environmental exhibition in Germany, and the local experience of IE expo China which has been running for 19 years. In addition, it is fully supported by Guangdong Association of Environmental Protection Industry, which has been exerting great impact in Southern China for the past three decades. As the largest environmental show in Southern China, it covers 5 areas, namely water and sewage treatment, waste management, air pollution control, soil remediation and environmental monitoring. It is the ideal platform to learn industry trends, environmental policies and frontier technologies, where over 20 environmental forums will be held. It is the gathering place of global leading enterprises in the industry where business opportunities are waiting for you. It attracts professional buyers from various sectors including governmental departments, research institutions, engineering companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, food & beverage, petroleum, papermaking, textile, etc. It provides media publicity for exhibitors through multiple channels, including nearly 100 media outlets, its official website, new media and on-site promotion.

This year during the exhibition, South China Eco-Environmental Innovation Technology Conference will be held to gather more industry professionals and provide more opportunities for environmental industry. Focusing on the ecological environment and environmental protection industry in Southern China, the conference will invite government leaders, representatives of environmental associations, environmental experts, and enterprise leaders at home and abroad, and hold more than 20 high-quality forums to create a feast for the environmental circle!

