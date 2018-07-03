TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the President of the Marshall Islands Hilda C. Heine completes her diplomatic visit to Taiwan, the governments of the two countries have announced a bilateral agreement for visa-free travel.



Marking the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, citizens of Taiwan will now be able to visit the Marshall Islands without a visa, in a move that will hopefully strengthen ties between the two Pacific nations.



Speaking of the diplomatic ties, President Heine said last week that Taiwan is both a diplomatic ally as well as an economic and security partner. “Neither of our governments has wavered in its commitment to this very special relationship.”



Radio New Zealand reports that the two countries are also negotiating an agreement for joint maritime patrols and military exercises, which will contribute to the security and stability of the region.



Before completing her eight day diplomatic visit to Taiwan, President Heine is expected to join the Austronesian Forum being hosted in Taiwan on Aug. 1. This will be the first time that the forum has convened in ten years, reports CNA.

