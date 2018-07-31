SEATTLE (AP) — Swapping a closer with on-field problems for one with off-field troubles, the World Series champion Houston Astros have traded Ken Giles to the Toronto Blue Jays along with a pair of pitching prospects for Roberto Osuna.

Houston also sent right-handers David Paulino and Hector Perez to Toronto as part of the deal Monday, a day before the deadline for trades without waivers.

The 23-year-old Osuna is eligible to pitch in the major leagues starting Sunday after a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. He has made six scoreless one-inning appearances in the minors since July 14, the last three at Triple-A.

Osuna has not pitched in the big leagues since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto — which remains pending. Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves in 10 chances and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. He was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

Osuna would be eligible to pitch in the postseason.

The 27-year-old Giles is 0-2 with 12 saves and a 4.99 ERA this season. Giles was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on July 11, a night after he appeared to curse at manager A.J. Hinch when he lifted him from the game.

