NATCHEZ, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Della Johnson’s roof had been leaking into a bedroom for almost a year. It happened every time it rained.

After consulting a local roofing contractor, Ms. Johnson, 74, learned she needed a new roof. The contractor referred her to the Special Needs Assistance Program (SNAP), a grant program offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) through its member institutions.

“Before that, I didn’t know a thing about SNAP,” said Ms. Johnson, a retired restaurant and food service employee who lives with her daughter and four grandchildren. “Without SNAP, I had no way of getting it fixed. I couldn’t have afforded it if I had to pay for it myself.”

Awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, SNAP grants provide funding for the repair and rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing of eligible, special-needs individuals, which can qualify for the grants based on age, disabilities, income and other eligibility standards.

Since SNAP’s inception in 2009, more than $13.1 million has been awarded in grants through FHLB Dallas member institutions to assist more than 2,600 families across FHLB Dallas’ five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. The $2 million in 2018 SNAP funding, made available in January on a first-come, first-served basis, has been exhausted.

Ms. Johnson received a $4,957 SNAP grant through FHLB Dallas member Home Bank. She said she applied for the funds with the help of the city of Natchez’s Planning and Community Development Department.

“Maintaining a home can be a very expensive endeavor for our residents who live on fixed incomes,” said Mayor Darryl V. Grennell. “The SNAP program has provided a hand-up to fund much-needed health and safety repairs, and the city of Natchez is happy to be a part of it.”

Home Bank Vice President and CRA Officer Brandon Kelly said SNAP grants have helped people like Ms. Johnson who have retired, only to discover their retirement income won’t cover high-cost home repairs.

“Ms. Johnson’s new roof should keep her, her daughter and her grandchildren safe and dry for many years to come,” Mr. Kelly said. “We can’t say enough about the good things SNAP is doing in our community.”

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, applauds Home Bank for its utilization of SNAP to assist in-need residents in the Natchez community.

“SNAP is designed to help with critical repairs that affect the health and safety of residents who often are on fixed incomes and who may be elderly or disabled or have other special needs,” said Mr. Hettrick. “Home Bank has been very proactive in helping residents in Natchez via its support of and use of FHLB Dallas SNAP funding.”

Without the SNAP grant, Ms. Johnson said the leak probably would have persisted and gotten worse, leading to further home maintenance issues.

“I just appreciate that SNAP came along because I was really in need of a roof,” she said.

About Home Bank

With 39 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit .

