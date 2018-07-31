SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has earned 100 percent — the highest score possible — on the 2018 Disability Equality Index ® (DEI) and was named one of the “2018 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” This is the fourth consecutive year that PG&E has received a 100 percent score on the index.

PG&E was recognized by the DEI for prioritizing the inclusion of peoples with disabilities, and was one of only five American energy companies that received a 100 percent score. This index was compiled by the United States Business Leadership Network and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

“Individuals with disabilities are a valuable part of our workforce and our community,” said Mary King, PG&E’s vice president of Human Resources. “At PG&E, it’s part of our culture to fully embrace diversity because it fuels innovation and helps us better serve our customers. We’re very proud to be receiving this recognition.”

By receiving a top score, according to the survey’s compilers, “PG&E has demonstrated significant business leadership, going far beyond compliance activities, driving their business success through leading disability inclusion policies and practices.” While this score of 100 percent is the highest possible score, the DEI doesn’t consider it a “perfect score” because there’s always room to advance disability inclusion.

This score acknowledges PG&E’s long-standing support of individuals with disabilities through training, mentorship, focused recruiting efforts, and more. Examples include:

Access Network Employee Resource Group: Formed in 2010, PG&E’s Access Network ERG is dedicated to supporting, celebrating and advocating for the inclusion of people with disabilities in PG&E’s workforce. The Access Network also provides support to customers and the community with disabilities. Since 2012, the group has awarded $84,500 in college scholarships to more than 35 students. In addition, Access Network has partnered with community-based disability organizations such as Canine Companions for Independence and Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Service Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises: PG&E’s spend with service disabled veteran business enterprises in 2017 rose 1.6 percent from the previous year, totaling to $311 million. The spend on service disabled veteran business enterprises made up 5.1 percent of PG&E’s total spend, which is an all-time high for the company. This was part of PG&E’s $2.6 billion spend with diverse suppliers in 2017.

Complete information on PG&E’s commitment to equal employment opportunity and diversity and inclusion can be found on PG&E’s careers web site.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.

