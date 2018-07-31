TrueBlue Announces Leadership Transition

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Steven C. Cooper will become Executive Chairman of the Board, succeeding Joe Sambataro Jr. This transition will take place September 1, 2018 and Mr. Sambataro will remain on the board.

Mr. Cooper, a 19-year company veteran which includes 12 years as CEO, led the company’s transformation from a general labor staffing business to a specialized workforce solutions provider. Mr. Cooper will step down from his role as CEO to be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Beharelle, who has been named President and CEO and a member of the board, effective September 1, 2018. Mr. Cooper will also retire as an executive of the company at year-end and continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

“Steve, Joe and the full board have been actively engaged in creating and executing a robust succession planning process over the last several years,” stated Lead Independent Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi. “As a result, we have a strong board and management leadership team in place ready to support Patrick in his new role. Steve and Patrick have track records of leadership success, and the board is highly confident these proven executives have the right skills to succeed in their new roles.”

CEO Steve Cooper said, “Patrick has worked closely with me and the executive team for several years and is a well-respected and proven leader within our organization, with our customers and within our industry. His industry experience, track record of success and intimate knowledge of our business make him an exceptional choice as our next CEO.”

Mr. Beharelle has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2015, leading the company’s operational, business development, technology and human resource functions as well its digital transformation strategies. He joined the Company in 2014 following the acquisition of PeopleScout and Staff Management, which he led as CEO from 2009 to 2014, delivering a solid track record of organic growth. Mr. Beharelle has spent over 22 years in the staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and consulting industries and was recently inducted into the Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame, joining Mr. Cooper who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in its inaugural class last year.

In regard to Mr. Sambataro, Lead Independent Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi stated, “Joe’s steady and sound oversight has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategy, business model and culture. The impact of his board leadership in establishing best practices in governance and strategy development will benefit the company for years to come.”

