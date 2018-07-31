TORONTO (AP) — Mourners have bid goodbye to the two victims slain in the mass shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighborhood.

Eighteen-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were laid to rest Monday in separate private funeral services. The two were killed and 13 were wounded when gunman Faisal Hussain walked along a busy street firing indiscriminately into restaurants and cafes on July 22. His family has said he suffered from lifelong "severe mental health challenges."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand at the funeral home where mourners came to pay their respects to Fallon. The recent high school graduate who was due to study nursing in university this fall. Further north in Markham, Ontario, people arrived at a Greek Orthodox church for a service to honor Kozis.