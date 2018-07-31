New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|279.30
|279.55
|275.00
|277.90 Down 1.05
|Sep
|280.35
|280.95
|275.85
|279.20 Down 1.00
|Oct
|281.75
|281.75
|278.10
|280.10 Down 1.00
|Nov
|280.85
|281.75
|278.20
|280.85 Down 1.00
|Dec
|282.90
|283.10
|278.15
|281.45
|Down .90
|Jan
|283.60
|283.60
|282.40
|282.40
|Down .90
|Feb
|283.30
|Down .90
|Mar
|285.20
|285.25
|281.10
|283.90
|Down .85
|Apr
|284.75
|Down .80
|May
|284.00
|286.40
|284.00
|285.30
|Down .75
|Jun
|285.70
|286.15
|285.70
|286.15
|Down .70
|Jul
|286.20
|287.55
|286.20
|286.70
|Down .65
|Aug
|287.50
|Down .60
|Sep
|287.55
|288.15
|285.90
|288.00
|Down .55
|Oct
|288.75
|Down .55
|Nov
|289.05
|Down .50
|Dec
|289.30
|Down .45
|Jan
|289.90
|Down .35
|Feb
|290.10
|Down .40
|Mar
|290.30
|Down .35
|Apr
|290.85
|Down .35
|May
|291.10
|Down .35
|Jun
|291.55
|Down .30
|Jul
|291.80
|Down .30
|Sep
|291.90
|Down .30
|Dec
|292.00
|Down .30
|Mar
|292.05
|Down .30
|May
|292.10
|Down .30
|Jul
|292.15
|Down .30
|Sep
|292.20
|Down .30
|Dec
|292.25
|Down .30
|Mar
|292.30
|Down .30
|May
|292.35
|Down .30
|Jul
|292.40
|Down .30
|Sep
|292.45
|Down .30
|Dec
|292.50
|Down .30
|Mar
|292.55
|Down .30
|May
|292.60
|Down .30