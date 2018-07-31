  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/31 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 279.30 279.55 275.00 277.90 Down 1.05
Sep 280.35 280.95 275.85 279.20 Down 1.00
Oct 281.75 281.75 278.10 280.10 Down 1.00
Nov 280.85 281.75 278.20 280.85 Down 1.00
Dec 282.90 283.10 278.15 281.45 Down .90
Jan 283.60 283.60 282.40 282.40 Down .90
Feb 283.30 Down .90
Mar 285.20 285.25 281.10 283.90 Down .85
Apr 284.75 Down .80
May 284.00 286.40 284.00 285.30 Down .75
Jun 285.70 286.15 285.70 286.15 Down .70
Jul 286.20 287.55 286.20 286.70 Down .65
Aug 287.50 Down .60
Sep 287.55 288.15 285.90 288.00 Down .55
Oct 288.75 Down .55
Nov 289.05 Down .50
Dec 289.30 Down .45
Jan 289.90 Down .35
Feb 290.10 Down .40
Mar 290.30 Down .35
Apr 290.85 Down .35
May 291.10 Down .35
Jun 291.55 Down .30
Jul 291.80 Down .30
Sep 291.90 Down .30
Dec 292.00 Down .30
Mar 292.05 Down .30
May 292.10 Down .30
Jul 292.15 Down .30
Sep 292.20 Down .30
Dec 292.25 Down .30
Mar 292.30 Down .30
May 292.35 Down .30
Jul 292.40 Down .30
Sep 292.45 Down .30
Dec 292.50 Down .30
Mar 292.55 Down .30
May 292.60 Down .30