New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|114.60
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|110.50
|113.40
|109.65
|111.40
|Up
|.95
|Oct
|114.60
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|113.60
|116.50
|112.85
|114.60
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|117.15
|120.00
|116.40
|118.05
|Up
|.90
|May
|119.75
|122.45
|118.95
|120.45
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|122.15
|124.70
|121.20
|122.80
|Up
|.85
|Sep
|123.80
|126.45
|123.80
|125.15
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|129.60
|130.15
|128.20
|128.40
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|132.80
|133.30
|131.45
|131.55
|Up
|.70
|May
|133.55
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|135.50
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|137.50
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|140.20
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|142.70
|Up
|.75
|May
|144.50
|Up
|.75