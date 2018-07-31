  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/31 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 114.60 Up 1.00
Sep 110.50 113.40 109.65 111.40 Up .95
Oct 114.60 Up 1.00
Dec 113.60 116.50 112.85 114.60 Up 1.00
Mar 117.15 120.00 116.40 118.05 Up .90
May 119.75 122.45 118.95 120.45 Up .90
Jul 122.15 124.70 121.20 122.80 Up .85
Sep 123.80 126.45 123.80 125.15 Up .85
Dec 129.60 130.15 128.20 128.40 Up .80
Mar 132.80 133.30 131.45 131.55 Up .70
May 133.55 Up .70
Jul 135.50 Up .70
Sep 137.50 Up .75
Dec 140.20 Up .75
Mar 142.70 Up .75
May 144.50 Up .75