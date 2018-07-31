LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global still images market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of new business models is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global still images market into the following geographies:

Americas APAC EMEA

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 51% of the global market and is projected to exhibit a decrease in market share by 2022.

Global still images market: Top emerging trend in the market

Growing concern for authenticity is an emerging trend in the still images space. Visual content helps create the perception of a particular product or brand. Millennials are more concerned with brands than the previous generations. Thus, meaningful stories in visual content are developed to gain their attention toward a brand or product. This has increased the demand for realistic photographs that are better, genuine, and are highly relevant to the viewers. To add value to any brand, efforts for brand communication are imperative. This has compelled players to focus on meeting the rising demand for images by offering candid, raw images captured in natural light with minimal editing. Over the years, this use of authentic images has increased in social marketing.

