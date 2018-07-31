SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--After an intense eight-week competition at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Team Kaliber has captured the title of CWL Pro League Stage 2 champion. CWL Pro League Stage 2 Playoffs, presented by PlayStation®4, is Team Kaliber’s third event victory of the season after capturing top honors at the CWL Dallas Open and CWL New Orleans Open earlier this year.

Team Kaliber: Ian "Enable" Wyatt, CWL Pro League Stage 2 MVP Kenny "Kenny" Williams, Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi, and Maurice "Fero" Henriquez (Photo: Business Wire)

For their win at CWL Pro League Stage 2 playoffs, Team Kaliber earn the majority stake of the $500,000 event prize pool – part of the season’s overall $4.2 million prize pool – and will carry momentum into this year’s grand finale. The 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship kicks off at the MLG Arena from August 15-16 before moving to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from August 17-19, capping off the biggest year season ever for the Call of Duty World League.

For his stellar play over the weekend, Kenny "Kenny" Williams was named ASTRO Gaming MVP of the tournament. “The whole year we’ve been counted out, and we’ve proven time-and-time again that we can play with the best,” Kenny said in a post-game interview, citing his team’s third championship of the season. Kenny also becomes a favorite for the upcoming SCUF Gaming Team of the Week, which honors top competitors in the CWL weekly.

Fans from around the world watched Williams and his team hoist the trophy live on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty, as well as within the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII theater. Championship Sunday was also broadcast live on Twitter, on @CODWorldLeague.

Team Kaliber will also be memorialized at future CWL events within the G FUEL Hall of Champions, which celebrates event victories from past events in CWL history.

Here are the final placements for the CWL Pro League Stage 2 Playoffs:

1 st – Team Kaliber 2 nd – Rise Nation 3 rd – Red Reserve 4 th – eUnited 5 th /6 th – FaZe Clan / Unilad 7 th /8 th – Echo Fox / OpTic Gaming

The record-setting CWL season ends with the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship, August 15-19, with an overall event prize pool of $1.5 million on the line – as part of the $4.2 million. Pools for the upcoming championship were drawn live following Stage 2 playoffs.

The first two days of CWL Champs competition will be broadcast live from the MLG Arena on August 15-16, before the event moves to the Nationwide Arena on August 17-19, with tickets available to the public. General Admission passes are priced at $50 (plus fees and taxes) for the three-day event and are available while supplies last. Prestige Experience passes are also available for $180 (plus fees and taxes) while supplies last and include guaranteed floor seating, a CWL Championship hoodie, and more. For tickets, visit MLG.com/CWLChamps.

