LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the personalized gifts market in the US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘ ’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the personalized gifts market in the US into the following products:

Non-photo personalized gifts Photo personalized gifts

In 2017, the non-photo personalized gifts segment accounted for 68.12% of the global market and is projected to reach 69.20% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1.08% increase in market share.

Personalized gifts market in the US: Top emerging trend

The specialized merchandise offered by market vendors is an emerging trend in the personalized gifts space. Many factors such as limited availability, uniqueness, and brand image drive the demand for specialized merchandise. The personalized gift retailers can differentiate their products from other stores that sell generic, non-personalized products by offering products that are designed and crafted by local artists.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline Personalized gifts market in the US Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts Market Growth Market Drivers and Challenges Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Key leading countries Market segmentation by product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario Analysis of top vendors (CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly, and Things Remembered)

