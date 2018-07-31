LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the last mile delivery market in North America is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The growth of e-retailing is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the last mile delivery market in North America into the following regions:

US Canada

In 2017, the US accounted for 80.44% of the global market and is projected to decline to 79.85% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.59% decrease in market share.

Last mile delivery market in North America: Top emerging trend

The growing focus of vendors on expanding their market presence in North America is an emerging trend in the last mile delivery market in North America. E-retailing companies are increasingly concentrating on expanding their presence in the North American markets, to extend their reach to remote customers. The demand for last mile delivery of large merchandise has been observing increased growth during the past few years. It is driven by the rising consumer confidence in buying large and valuable goods from online shops.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline Last Mile Delivery Market in North America Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts Market Growth Market Drivers and Challenges Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (US and Canada) Market segmentation by service (consumer and business)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario Analysis of top vendors (DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS, and XPO Logistics)

