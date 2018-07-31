LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global meal kit delivery services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 21% during the forecast period. The cost-effective solution, when compared to eating out, is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global meal kit delivery services market into the following products:

Vegetarian Non-vegetarian

In 2017, the vegetarian segment accounted for 37.79% of the global market and is projected to reach 38.24% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.45% increase in market share.

Global meal kit delivery services market: Top emerging trend

The rise in demand for gluten-free meal kits is an emerging trend in the food service space. Owing to the awareness about the health effects of gluten, consumers are increasingly looking for gluten-free food products. Gluten-free food is generally consumed by individuals with gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Celiac diseases is an autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestine. In individuals with celiac disease, the small intestine cannot process gluten that is present in foods such as wheat, rye, and barley. It damages the small intestine lining and disrupts the absorption of nutrients from food. Thus, many foodservice outlets are offering gluten-free food on their menus to cater to the demands of such customers, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

