According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global enterprise SSD controller market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for enterprise storage is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global enterprise SSD controller market from 2018-2022.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global enterprise SSD controller market into the following applications:

MLC TLC SLC

In 2017, the MLC segment accounted for 52% of the global market share and is projected to exhibit a 0.79% increase in market share by 2022.

Global enterprise SSD controller market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of NVMe is an emerging trend in the global enterprise SSD controller market. NVMe is a high-performance, scalable, and non-uniform memory access optimized communication protocol that can run on communication interfaces such as SATA and PCle. It is optimized for NAND flash storage and next-generation SSDs. While legacy Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and SATA support single-queued architecture, NVMe supports up to 64,000 queues, each with 64,000 entries. NVMe surpasses the capabilities of legacy storage technologies such as the SAS and SATA in terms of capacity, security, and performance.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline Global Enterprise SSD Controller Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts Market Growth Market Drivers and Challenges Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) Key leading countries Market segmentation by applications (MLC, TLC, and SLC)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario Analysis of top vendors (Greenliant Systems, Marvell, Microsemi, Phison Electronics, and Silicon Motion Technology)

