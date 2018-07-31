BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — PBS says it's picked a new programming executive, one with a long career in commercial broadcasting.

PBS said Monday that Perry Simon will start in September as chief programming executive and general manager.

Simon has served in top jobs at Viacom Productions and NBC Entertainment, as well with BBC America and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Productions.

Simon will oversee all programming other than that for children.

Paula Kerger, PBS president and CEO, lauded the scope of Simon's media experience and work for the non-profit arts community. She says he's committed to the values and mission of public TV.

Simon called it a privilege to join PBS.

He replaces Beth Hoppe, who left the chief programming job in February to join ABC News.