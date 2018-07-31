TUALATIN, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Adding energy to the bone broth movement, Pacific Foods is serving up a new line of nourishing organic soups made extra satiating with its best-selling organic chicken bone broth. As flavorful as they are convenient, the five ready-to-eat hearty soups rely on the same standards for clean, organic ingredients the leading soup and broth maker adopted more than three decades ago.

Each soup dishes up 7-10 grams of naturally occurring protein and only 400mg-600mg of sodium per serving. While each variety features bone broth, plant-based protein sources such as lentils, chickpeas and beans are prominent throughout the recipes. All are certified USDA Organic – free of genetically engineered ingredients. Available in five delicious varieties, four of which are dairy-free, the flavors are:

Caribbean Black Bean: a warm and savory blend of black beans, onions and red bell peppers (dairy-free) Chicken Noodle: a classic favorite made with tender organic chicken, hearty egg noodles, onions, carrots and celery (dairy-free) Curry Chickpea: chickpeas, green lentils and vegetables, enhanced with turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander and cloves (dairy-free) Hearty Italian Vegetable: perfectly balanced with red and green bell peppers, ripe tomatoes, navy beans and traditional Italian herbs and spices (dairy-free) White Bean Kale & Millet: a hearty staple made with navy beans, antioxidant-rich kale, millet and parmesan cheese (contains milk)

“Soup and broth are what we know best, and now we’ve combined the best of both,” said Kelly McCann, brand manager for Pacific Foods. “Our shelf-stable bone broth was an immediate success when we launched in 2014. Demand continues to grow year after year, and adding a line of hearty soups using our nutritious bone broth gives protein-hungry consumers another healthy option.”

Like all of Pacific’s products, the line is packaged in BPA-free, recyclable cartons. The soups will roll out to conventional and natural retailers nationwide starting this month, with a SRP of $4.69-$4.99 per 17 oz. carton. They are also available for purchase online at www.pacificfoods.com.

About Pacific Foods

Founded in 1987 in Tualatin, Ore., Pacific Foods is dedicated to sourcing simple ingredients cultivated through sustainable practices, making products that nourish, and increasing access to healthy, wholesome foods. It offers a wide variety of organic products, including flavorful soups, sauces, broths and stocks, as well as the broadest range of non-dairy beverages and a growing collection of dips, meals and sides. Pacific’s delicious, nutritious foods are inspired by traditional recipes made convenient for busy, health-conscious consumers. The company’s products are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada in mainstream grocery and natural food stores. For more information, visit www.pacificfoods.com.

