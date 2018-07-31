OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--As part of Intel’s five-year, $5 million investment with the Oakland Unified School District, students participated in a summer internship program at Intel Corporation headquarters in Santa Clara. This year, 37 interns from Oakland Technical and McClymonds high schools presented projects, many incorporating Intel technology, to their families, schools and communities.

Intel interns (from left) Jonathan Cortez, Redeat Kibebew, Andy Kim and Angelo Edgerly pose with their project Sing Lang, a sign language translator. On completion of their six-week paid internships, 37 interns from Oakland Technical and McClymonds high schools presented projects, many incorporating Intel Corporation technology, to their families, schools and communities during a presentation in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

The showcase on July 26 recognized participating interns and celebrated their successful completion of a six-week paid internship with the company. Projects included a sign language translator, robotic guide dog for people with visual impairments and an artificial intelligence-based car-theft deterrent system. In addition to building prototypes, participating students also learned various soft skills – including PowerPoint basics, public speaking skills and career planning – and participated in employee networking events during their internships.

“At Intel, we continuously engage in opportunities to identify and build our talent pipeline. We are proud of the work we have accomplished in a wonderful partnership with the Oakland Unified School District in support of students,” said Barb Whye, Intel’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “Our focused engagement with students provides opportunities for hands-on learning experiences and access to mentors. Engaging students early in the process and exposure to Intel role models and mentors will make a huge difference in the decision to pursue STEM degrees. Today’s students are tomorrow’s innovators, and we have an obligation to ensure they are ready.”

The five-year collaboration with the district is expected to reach 2,300 students, encouraging them to pursue future education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. It is part of Intel’s overall diversity in technology initiative, which aims to accelerate diversity and inclusion – not just at Intel, but across the technology industry.

