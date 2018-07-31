REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced that players can sign up for Origin Access Premier*, a new subscription tier for PC that offers full access to EA’s latest releases for the first time ever. Members will play the full game days before launch featuring valuable extra content including in-game currency, plus all the benefits of the Basic membership that features an ever-evolving library of games 100+** games in The Vault.

“Origin Access Premier offers players a wealth of content, including all of EA’s PC games and numerous titles from other publishers in a single membership,” said Michael Blank, Senior Vice President, Player Network. “As our first-ever subscription service with full access to newly-released EA games, we’re offering players more freedom to play the games they want, anytime they want.”

Players can join Origin Access Premier now to start playing previously released EA titles on PC, including:

The Sims™ 4 including Digital Deluxe content with Dine Out and Kids Room Stuff Star Wars ™: Battlefront™ II*** EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 A Way Out Unravel™ Two Fe

The following upcoming EA titles on PC will also be available for members to play any time, before anyone else:

EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition (August 2, 2018) † EA SPORTS™ FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition (September 20, 2018) Battlefield™ V Deluxe Edition (October 11, 2018) Anthem™ Legion of Dawn Edition (February 15, 2019)

For $14.99/month or $99.99/year, players can enjoy full access to games as an Origin Access Premier member. To learn more, visit https://www.origin.com/usa/en-us/store/origin-access.

*CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. CERTAIN TITLES MAY BE EXCLUDED. SEE http://www.origin.com/store/origin-access/terms FOR DETAILS.

**Premier subscribers have access to 80+ titles in France and South Africa, and to 90+ titles in Korea and Taiwan.

***Includes instant access to the Millennium Falcon (Lando and L3-37) and 50,000 Credits. Members who have already received Lando’s Millennium Falcon will be given 35,000 additional Credits instead.

† Includes Hall of Fame Edition pre-order bonuses and 50,000 MUT Coins.

