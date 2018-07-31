CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed in a fatal Chicago police shooting days after the release of body-camera video showing an officer firing at a 24-year-old as he sought to hop a fence.

Lawyers filed the suit Monday in Cook County for Maurice Granton Jr.'s girlfriend and two baby daughters. It names the city and the officer as defendants in the June 6 shooting.

It says a bullet severed Granton's spine as he grabbed the fence with both hands. It alleges Granton wasn't a threat then and the officer could have used a stun gun.

Authorities say Granton fled as drug investigators tried to question him. A gun was found about 20 feet (6 meters) from the fence. Police say it had been fired.

City lawyers hadn't seen the lawsuit and declined comment.