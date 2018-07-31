SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels, from sail to steam to submarine, will rally sail crew and staff, key donors, supporters, and special guests for an exclusive Star of India sail Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005184/en/

Maritime Museum of San Diego Vessel Star of India to sail for first time in five years November 17 and 18, 2018. (Photo: Maggie Walton)

Dr. Raymond Ashley, Ph.D., K.C.I., President/CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego, describes the event as “a time when we take to sea not only Star of India but also other vessels in our historic fleet to celebrate Star’ s long-running history as the world’s oldest active sailing ship and centerpiece of the Museum’s historic fleet. This is the public’s opportunity to join in the celebration and at the same time join us on the water aboard either the official tall ship of the state, the Californian, or the 1542 Spanish galleon replica San Salvador, for a special daytime catered affair and sailing experience.”

Star of India has circumnavigated the world 21 times and has recently undergone a complex restoration of her decks. Dr. Ashley adds, “We normally sail Star of India two successive weekend days, one weekend every two years. Five years have elapsed since the last time Star of India sailed, so the opportunity to join us under sail with her this November makes this a more unique experience.”

Maritime Museum of San Diego traditionally offers weekend day sail adventures about the tall ships throughout the year which has become a popular treat for visitors and local San Diegans. The Saturday, November 17, and Sunday, November 18, Star of India sailing celebration adventures aboard Californian and San Salvador will include a host of additional treats including champagne, lunch, and bar service.

Guests can make reservations for this special weekend of celebration sailing aboard Californian or San Salvador at sdmaritime.org starting August 31, 2018.

Space is limited, tickets are non-refundable, and will also include admission to the Maritime Museum of San Diego.

ABOUT MARITIME MUSEUM OF SAN DIEGO

The Maritime Museum of San Diego experience includes admission to a world-class collection of historic sailing ships, steam-powered boats, and submarines, each offering entertaining and educational exhibits. The 501c3 non-profit Museum enjoys an international reputation for excellence in restoring, maintaining, and operating historic vessels including the world’s oldest active sailing ship, Star of India. Maritime Museum of San Diego is ranked as one of the nation’s top attractions offering self-guided tours, docent-guided group tours, tall ship charters and historic bay cruises, year-round public events, educational programs, and a distinctive venue for corporate/private events. The Museum is open daily along Star of India Wharf at 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101-3309; 619-234-9153; Sdmaritime.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005184/en/

CONTACT: Maritime Museum of San Diego

Theresa Smullen

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

619-234-9153, ext. 123

tsmullen@sdmaritime.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ARTS/MUSEUMS TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION OTHER TRAVEL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CHILDREN EVENTS/CONCERTS CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Maritime Museum of San Diego

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/30/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/30/2018 12:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005184/en