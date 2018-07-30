Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchela primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabweans on Monday voted in their first elect
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Across Zimbabwe, millions of voters lined up to cast their ballots in crucial presidential and parliamentary elections, the first since the country's independence in 1980 without Robert Mugabe as a candidate.
Voting generally was peaceful. President Emmerson Mnangagwa cast his ballot in the central city of Kwekwe, where bystanders watched silently, unsmiling.
Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa was greeted with cheers when he voted in Harare's Kuwadzana township. And the 94-year-old Mugabe was met by an enthusiastic crowd at his polling station in Harare's Highfield township.