AP PHOTOS: Zimbabwe votes in historic post-Mugabe elections

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/30 23:21
Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchela primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabweans on Monday voted in their first elect

Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchela primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. The vote will be a first for the southern Afric

Zimbabweans vote at the Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Monday July 30, 2018. The vote will be a first for the southern African nation fo

People wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabweans on Monday voted in their first

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his vote for the presidential elections at the Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Monday July

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves the polling station after casting his vote for the presidential elections at the Sherwood Primary Schoo

A man casts his vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabwe votes in an election that could, if deemed credible, ti

A woman prays outside a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July, 30, 2018. Zimbabweans are voting in their first election without Robert Mug

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa casts his vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabwe votes in an

Zimbabwes main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, left, greets supporters after casting his vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe,Monday, July

Zimbabweans queue to vote in Harare, Zimbabwe, at the start of the country's elections Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabweans are voting in their first el

Zimbabweans queue as they wait to vote at the Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Monday July 30, 2018. The vote will be a first for the sout

Former Zimbabwean Leader President Robert Mugabe casts his vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabweans are votin

People wait in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabweans on Monday voted in their first

Former Zimbabwean Leader Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. Zimbabweans

Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchela primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. The vote will be a first for the southern Afric

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Across Zimbabwe, millions of voters lined up to cast their ballots in crucial presidential and parliamentary elections, the first since the country's independence in 1980 without Robert Mugabe as a candidate.

Voting generally was peaceful. President Emmerson Mnangagwa cast his ballot in the central city of Kwekwe, where bystanders watched silently, unsmiling.

Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa was greeted with cheers when he voted in Harare's Kuwadzana township. And the 94-year-old Mugabe was met by an enthusiastic crowd at his polling station in Harare's Highfield township.