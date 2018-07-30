Ariel Dan Appointed as New CEO of Cloudify

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Cloudify Platform Ltd., today announced the appointment of Ariel Dan as the company’s new CEO. Dan will begin his new role effective August 1st.

Cloudify’s Board issued the following statement: “Ariel Dan brings deep experience in the cloud and SaaS industry, and comes with excellent skills and experience to take Cloudify to its next phase of growth. With his track record of roles across company functions, we trust Ariel to deliver compelling insights as Cloudify evolves its product offerings to support new technology and cloud-focused consumption models”

Ariel is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 16 years of sales, business development and marketing management expertise. Prior to Cloudify, Ariel led two companies to M&A, and has extensive experience in building sustainable cloud & SaaS operations. With deep product & industry knowledge, Ariel brings a strong business track record in international markets.

"I am pleased to join Cloudify as CEO," says Dan. "I look forward to working with the board and management team to deliver digital transformation through deeply intelligent cloud automation. Cloudify is uniquely positioned across industries to deliver on the promise of next-generation technologies - from cloud to containers, networking and much more, and I am excited to be taking leadership of the company at this pivotal time."

Cloudify is built on delivering velocity and time to value, IT operational efficiency, and sustainable cost management with its unique automation-first approach. Cloudify has been the enabler for digital transformation within some of the most prestigious blue chip companies.

Dan succeeds Zeev Bikowsky, who has been serving as Chief Executive Officer for nearly a decade, and was the driving force behind establishing GigaSpaces as a profitable company. In parallel, Zeev also led and built the Cloudify team and best of breed product from the ground up, as well as its growing customer base of Fortune 500 companies, and some of the largest financial services organizations and telecoms selecting Cloudify, including: Proximus, Partner Communications, ATOS, Telstra, F5, Sprint, as well as strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors Intel, VMware, and Microsoft. Zeev is wrapping up his tenure following the completion of the successful spinoff of Cloudify from GigaSpaces by appointing Ariel to take the reins of Cloudify. “I have had the privilege of leading GigaSpaces and Cloudify from visions to well-established companies,” said Bikowsky. “I am excited to now go on to pursue new endeavors, and expect Ariel to continue driving the cross-industry momentum Cloudify has achieved to date.”

Based in Herzliya, with staff in the US and EMEA, and engagements worldwide, Cloudify is an award-winning, venture-backed company, sweeping the Network Transformation Award for 2017, and funded by Intel Capital, Claridge Israel, BRM Group, FTV Capital, and Formula Vision, as well as additional private investors.

About Cloudify

Cloudify specializes in IT operations automation technology that manages application and network services through open orchestration. The company’s Cloudify software enhances the velocity and reliability of software deployment, lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments. Built and maintained by an open source community, Cloudify is used by telecoms, internet service providers, financial services firms, e-commerce companies and others for NFV operations and cloud management & orchestration.

Cloudify is spearheading open standard initiatives in cloud management and NFV and is the leading orchestration provider behind the TOSCA specification. Cloudify is a founding member of ONAP, a consortium defining open source, next-generation network automation standards, and an active member in OASIS and ETSI standard bodies. More at cloudify.co.

