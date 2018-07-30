LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global tiny homes market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Cost-intensive construction of conventional houses is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

The market research analysis categorizes the global tiny homes market into the following products:

Mobile tiny homes Stationary tiny homes

In 2017, the mobile tiny homes segment accounted for 68% of the global market and is projected to decrease to 66% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2% decline in market share.

Global tiny homes market: Top emerging trend

Growing number of retirement home parks and estates is an emerging trend in the tiny homes market. Retirees and people over the age of 50 account for most of the global inhabitants of tiny homes. Technavio anticipates that over a period, this share will increase due to the rising number of baby boomers and X-generation people retiring during this decade. This surge in the demand for tiny homes from retirees is leading several tiny park and vacation park operators to convert parks to exclusive to retirement home communities. Ingenia Lifestyle and Lifestyle Communities, the two of the leading manufactured home operators in Australia, have tapped into the business of developing tiny home communities for senior citizens.

