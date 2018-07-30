  1. Home
Palestinian teen icon says she has a 'political future'

By MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/30 22:06
NABI SALEH, West Bank (AP) — Teenage Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi has vowed to keep demonstrating against the Israeli occupation and says she expects to have a "political future," without elaborating.

Tamimi spoke to The Associated Press on Monday after serving an eight-month sentence for slapping two Israeli soldiers in an incident captured on film that has made her an icon among Palestinians and their supporters.

She said she hopes to pursue a law degree in order to document human rights violations.

The curly-haired 17-year-old struck the soldiers outside her West Bank home in frustration after learning that troops wounded a cousin in nearby clashes. Israel views her as a provocateur.

Her case sparked debate over what constitutes legitimate resistance to Israel's half-century rule over the Palestinians.