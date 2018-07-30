SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Serverless, Inc., creators of the open source Serverless Framework, today announced their $10M Series A funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional participation by Trinity Ventures. Their Series A goes toward further development on the new Serverless Platform, now available in beta—a single toolkit offering everything teams and enterprises need to operationalize serverless deployments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005129/en/

Deployment history (Photo: Business Wire)

Robust tooling for a growing movement

According to Research and Markets, the serverless market size is estimated to grow from $1.88bn in 2016 to $7.72bn by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.7%.

“We believe developers and enterprises will drive a massive shift to serverless applications in the cloud over the next decade,” Barry Eggers, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, “and Serverless, Inc. is well positioned to take advantage of that trend.”

Last year, 2.8 million instances of the Serverless Framework performed over 8 million deployments to various cloud providers like AWS, Google and Microsoft. As the adoption of serverless application architectures grows, users of serverless technologies now need more robust tooling to control and operate their serverless applications. According to a recent open survey by Serverless, Inc., the top three challenges teams adopting serverless technologies face are debugging, monitoring and testing serverless deployments.

“The Serverless Framework made building and deploying serverless applications simple,” Austen Collins, Founder and CEO at Serverless, Inc. “The Serverless Platform, announced today, now makes operationalizing those serverless applications simple as well.”

Visibility and control for serverless applications

In addition to the Serverless Framework, the Serverless Platform includes a hosted Serverless Dashboard and Serverless Event Gateway.

The Serverless Dashboard gives developers critical, and previously lacking, visibility into their deployed services. They can check changes, see full error logs and collaborate with teammates on building and debugging serverless applications. Developers can visualize their service structures and check for cross-dependencies in the subscriptions and resources tabs. The Serverless Dashboard grants high visibility into every deployment: who deployed and when, deployment state, history, and more.

Integrate with any other event or service

The Serverless Event Gateway is an event router which facilitates delivery of data to Functions-as-a-Service across clouds, such as AWS Lambda, Azure Functions and more. It allows businesses to easily integrate serverless into their existing mesh of services, including containers, SaaS or other legacy systems. The Event Gateway, along with serverless compute, gives organizations a powerful way to react to all of their business events with code.

A vendor-agnostic approach to serverless development

The entire Serverless Platform takes a vendor-agnostic approach, and provides a consistent experience across major cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Functions, Kubernetes and more. This enables organizations to focus on use cases, rather than the limitations of any platform or infrastructure. It also mitigates lock-in and eases the developer experience.

About Serverless, Inc.

Serverless, Inc. makes vendor agnostic and open source tooling that empowers teams to go serverless. Their open source Serverless Framework remains the most popular way to deploy serverless applications to any cloud provider, while its integrated Serverless Platform makes it easy to control and operate serverless deployments. For more information, visit www.serverless.com.

About Lightspeed Ventures Partners

Lightspeed Venture Partners is an early stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise and Consumer sectors. The Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 300 companies globally, including Snap, The Honest Company, Nest, Nutanix, AppDynamics, MuleSoft, and GrubHub.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005129/en/

CONTACT: Serverless, Inc.

Andrea Passwater

press@serverless.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Serverless, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/30/2018 10:10 AM/DISC: 07/30/2018 10:10 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005129/en