According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global educational robots market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period. The emergence of startups in the educational robots market is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘ ’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global educational robots market into the following regions:

Americas APAC EMEA

In 2017, the Americas accounted for maximum share of around 47% in the educational robots market. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth followed by EMEA and the Americas due to initiatives to promote technology-driven educational curriculum.

Global educational robots market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of global robot industry players is one of the emerging trends in the educational robots market. Efforts are being made to replace the workforce for the future, where industries will use robotic solutions for several tasks. Thus, it is imperative for vendors to ensure that workers are familiar with this advanced technology. Vendors are also concerned about the decline in the workforce with the required qualification and shortage of technicians to undertake R&D for future robots. To overcome such challenges, renowned global robotic industry players are expected to come up with sophisticated educational robots during the forecast period, which will drive the educational robots market.

