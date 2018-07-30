SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Oticon Medical, a global company in implantable hearing solutions and a member of one of the world’s largest groups of hearing healthcare companies, today announced that John Sparacio has been named as President, Oticon Medical US. As President, Sparacio will have responsibility for leadership of the entire US organization and the advancement of Oticon Medical’s position in bone anchored hearing systems and cochlear implant solutions in the US. He will report directly to Mikael Worning, President of William Demant Holding in the US.

Sparacio joins Oticon Medical with more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, including 16 successful years at Smith & Nephew Orthopaedics, a world leader in joint replacement and trauma systems. Most recently, he served as Vice President of US Sales, Trauma and Extremities where he led a team of 200+ direct employees and 500+ independent agents and redesigned the organization to accelerate growth and drive deeper penetration into key market segments.

“John brings a wealth of experience in managing a growing, state-of-the-art medical device company while maintaining a relentless focus on excellence and value,” says Worning. “His commitment to superior product innovation and customer service make him a strong complement to Oticon Medical’s already impressive management team. Together, they will help Oticon Medical reach its ambition to become the world’s leading hearing expert in implantable hearing solutions.”

Sparacio holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater and has completed executive education programs at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Matrix Achievement Group.

About Oticon Medical

Because Sound Matters . . .

Oticon Medical is a global company in implantable hearing solutions, dedicated to bringing the magical world of sound to people at every stage of life. As a member of one of the world’s largest groups of hearing care companies, we share a close link with Oticon and direct access to the latest advancements in hearing research and technologies. Our competencies span more than a century of innovations in sound processing and decades of pioneering experience in hearing implant technology.

By working collaboratively with patients, physicians and hearing care professionals, we ensure that every solution we create is designed with user needs in mind. We share an unwavering commitment to provide innovative solutions and support that enhance quality of life for people wherever life may take them. Because we know how much sound matters.

