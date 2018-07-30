LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the construction aggregates market in the US is expected to register a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the construction aggregates market in the US into the following end-user:

Non-building Non-residential Residential

The non-building segment held the largest share of the market, with more than 45% in 2017. It was followed by the non-residential segment. The non-building segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding its share in the overall market to 48%.

Construction aggregates market in the US: Top emerging trend

Considering the environmental impact of mining construction aggregates, a new trend of using recycled aggregate is gaining traction in the market. Recycled aggregate covers the re-use of concrete and asphalt form demolished construction sites. They are produced by crushing the existing concrete or asphalt from construction debris and using it for new construction activities. The use of recycled aggregate in the construction market has several advantages such as it reduces the demand for fresh aggregate in new construction activities, which in turn will have a positive impact on environmental sustainability. Besides this, the construction debris from old buildings can be used as aggregate which will reduce the cost of purchasing new aggregate and eliminates the cost of transporting the debris.

