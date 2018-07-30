BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali's government says more than 700 polling stations across the country were not able to operate in Sunday's elections, which occurred under the threat of attack by extremists.

The government says the vote elsewhere was carried out under "satisfactory conditions."

It has not announced how many of the West African nation's 8 million registered voters took part in the election in which 73-year-old President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seeks a second five-year term.

No voting results have been announced.

The 716 stations that did not operate represent just over 3 percent of the total.

Extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization roam Mali's north and have pushed into the central part of the country.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent, a second round is Aug. 12.