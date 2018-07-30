TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Half of smartphones sold this year already have virtual assistants, according to the market research company Strategy Analytics.



Citing a Strategy Analytics report, Yonhap News Agency reported that 47.7% of smartphones globally will have virtual assistants in 2018, compared to 36.6% last year. According to Strategy Analytics’s report, artificial intelligence technologies used in smartphones are growing rapidly, and by 2023, 90% of smartphones globally will have virtual assistants.



Google Assistant was the top virtual assistant in 2017 with 46.7% shared followed by Apple’s Siri with 40.1%, according to Strategy Analytics.

Strategy Analytics’s report forecast that Google Assistant’s share is expected to grow to 51.3% this year and continue to grow to 60.6% in 2023.