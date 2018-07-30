Taipei, July 30 (CNA) National Taiwan Library (NTL) has launched a special online service for visually impaired users, according to a statement issued Monday by the Ministry of Education.

The Visual Impairment Information System includes a catalogue, resources for browsing and downloading, a personal interface, and links to other resources for the visually impaired, the ministry said.

The online service will supplement NTL's onsite library resources for visually impaired readers such as Braille books, e-books and audio books, the ministry said.

As part of NTL's promotion of the new service, it is offering prizes to the top five visually impaired readers who borrow the most books during the period July 1 to Sept. 30 and share their thoughts about them, according to the education ministry.

The service was launched in collaboration with the National Library of Public Information, Taipei Public Library and Kaohsiung Public Library, the ministry said.

In 2011, under the People with Disabilities Rights Protection Act, the NTL was designated as an ad-hoc library for the visually impaired and mandated to collect, integrate and archive relevant resources.