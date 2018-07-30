SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--BridgeWave Communications, a market leader in 5G-ready wireless backhaul systems, today announced the successful completion of several customer trials of its Navigator all-outdoor microwave radio systems, and ramp-up to initial production for large scale rollout. Production orders are now being accepted for Navigator, which is built on the company’s proprietary, custom RF and modem ASICs. Navigator delivers features previously unavailable in any microwave radio and dramatically changes the economics of microwave point-to-point links. For example, inexpensive customer-replaceable diplexers that fit in the palm of a hand to convert a Navigator radio to different sub-bands, or enable high band or low band on either side of a link, dramatically decreasing inventory SKUs per frequency band and radio sparing logistics/costs, and mitigating the challenge of long lead times associated with product deliveries. Valuable software features like ACM and QoS are integrated into Navigator without the need and associated costs of additional software licenses. Advanced Carrier Ethernet features are enabled with a single software key.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005112/en/

With Navigator systems, operators now have unprecedented flexibility to support multiple network configurations and applications, optimize networks for the highest capacity and range, upgrade legacy networks, and speed up deployments, while minimizing upfront investment costs and the ongoing costs to modify, maintain, and service networks.

Two Models to Match All Customer Requirements

Navigator is available in single and dual transceiver models, Navigator ST and Navigator DT, and both feature customer-replaceable diplexers. Operators can order either model in “base” configurations without diplexers installed or fully configured.

Navigator ST can achieve capacities up to 1.5Gbps per radio using a single carrier, and 2.75Gbps using dual sub-carriers, without requiring any additional equipment. Navigator DT can achieve capacities up to 3Gbps per radio using a single carrier per transceiver and 5.5Gbps using dual sub-carriers per transceiver, both in one radio enclosure without requiring any additional equipment. Navigator DT also includes XPIC and MIMO frequency re-use technologies to double capacity using a single licensed channel. XPIC and 2+0 operation are supported with just a single radio.

Both Navigator ST and DT models feature a dual 10Gb Ethernet interface to simplify networking, radio interconnect, and site connectivity, and an adaptable antenna interface to upgrade legacy networks with minimum investment and disruption. Other features include ultra-wide channel bandwidth support up to 160MHz per channel, modulations up to 4096QAM, and a CPRI interface for fronthaul applications.

Along with unparalleled radio performance, unique features, and low price point, Navigator offers other cost-saving advantages including integrated combining elements that eliminate bulky and pricy external couplers and OMTs for multi-channel configurations; a no-touch maintenance port that simplifies upgrades or troubleshooting; and a zero-footprint configuration that makes it ideal for mounting on towers, rooftops, or other structures without the need to shelter equipment and maintain temperature-controlled environments.

“The feedback we have received from our customer trials has confirmed that Navigator delivers the capacity, flexibility, simplicity, and low costs unavailable in licensed microwave until now,” said Sanjay Nagpal, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks, BridgeWave Communications, and Sage SatCom. “It also accounts for the backlog of demand for Navigator that we have already experienced from customers around the world. Navigator clearly positions BridgeWave as a leader in providing solutions for 5G networks and, beyond responding to the need for capacity, Navigator takes backhaul network management and operations to a new level.”

BridgeWave backhaul systems increase backhaul network capacity without the hassles and costs of new or leased fiber. In addition to Navigator microwave systems supporting the 6-42GHz frequency bands, BridgeWave offers systems supporting the 70-80GHz frequency bands, including our flagship 80GHz system, the Flex4G-10000 delivering up to 10Gbps, Flex4G-LITE, delivering up to 3Gbps, and the entry-level Flex4G-1000, delivering up to 1Gbps.

About BridgeWave

BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and millimeter wave backhaul and wireless connectivity solutions to operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private enterprises. With over 35,000 systems deployed in more than 60 countries, the company’s innovative solutions have been entrusted by customers to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity, gigabit connectivity while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. Founded in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit https://bridgewave.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005112/en/

CONTACT: BridgeWave Communications

Pamela Valentine, 408-445-2595

Vice President, Marketing

pvalentine@bridgewave.com

www.bridgewave.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS TRANSPORT MOBILE/WIRELESS LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: BridgeWave Communications

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/30/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/30/2018 09:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005112/en