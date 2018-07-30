HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--The Web.com Tour and Ellie Mae announced today that back-to-back National Basketball Association (NBA) Champion and Golden State Warriors All-Star Guard Stephen Curry will play in the Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae for a second consecutive year. The ninth annual Ellie Mae Classic will be contested the week of August 6-12.

Curry made his Web.com Tour debut at the event’s 2017 edition, posting rounds of 74-74—148 (8-over) while drawing tournament-record crowds at host TPC Stonebrae. For 2018, Curry will again maintain his amateur status in the event and will compete on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

“We are thrilled to announce that Stephen Curry will once again compete in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae,” said Tournament Director Trish Gregovich. “His debut in 2017 was a tremendous success for our event and brought countless new golf fans to the Web.com Tour. Stephen is a role model for kids around the world and a pillar of the Bay Area community, and we are honored to have him play alongside the game’s rising stars in 2018.”

Curry, a member of the Warriors since 2009, is a two-time winner of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons and has appeared in the last four NBA Finals, helping lead the team to championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The 30-year-old is also currently the Warriors’ all-time leader in three-pointers made, and owns four of the top five single-season three-point totals in NBA history, including a record 402 three-pointers in 2015-16. Curry has been selected to four All-NBA Teams and has been a starter on the Western Conference All-Star team in each of the last five seasons.

“The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA TOUR stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae,” said Curry. “I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie onsite last year. Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August.”

Over the last two years, the Ellie Mae Classic has delivered one of the most memorable weeks of the Web.com Tour season. In 2016, Germany’s Stephan Jaeger posted a PGA TOUR-record 58 in the opening round on his way to a record-setting 30-under-par 250 total and a seven-shot victory. Last year, Curry’s debut generated over 4,500 articles in 64 countries, while Martin Piller earned his sixth Tour title by one shot over Brandon Harkins.

“The Ellie Mae family welcomes Stephen back to the Ellie Mae Classic. He’s a champion on the court and we look forward to seeing that Warriors spirit on the green,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “With Stephen joining the field, he’ll play alongside the world’s greatest golfers while bringing the sport of golf to Bay Area sports fans who might not have come out to watch the tournament in previous years. We’re looking forward to a great event and to another great year supporting the tournament’s tradition of philanthropy.”

