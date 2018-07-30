NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), announced today that Curtis Arledge, 53, senior research associate at The Forum for Growth & Innovation at Harvard Business School, has joined the company’s board of directors. He will serve on the board’s risk, investment and finance committee and the technology, innovation and operations committee.

Previously, Arledge served as the vice chairman of BNY Mellon and chief executive officer of Investment Management. Prior to BNY Mellon, he was the chief investment officer for fundamental fixed income portfolios at BlackRock, Inc.

“As an accomplished executive with strong investment and operational acumen, Curtis brings valuable expertise to the Voya Financial board,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, Voya Financial. “He is a strategic thinker with an impressive track record of helping financial institutions think differently to achieve their growth plans. I’m confident our company, our customers and our shareholders will benefit from Curtis’ proven leadership as we focus on advancing Voya’s vision to be America’s Retirement Company.”

During his tenure at BNY Mellon from 2010 to 2016, Arledge successfully led the expansion of the company’s multi-boutique investment management business, increasing assets under management by 45% — from $1.1 trillion to $1.6 trillion. He also had oversight of the BNY Mellon Markets Group. Under his leadership, Arledge oversaw a global team of 6,000 professionals charged with the responsibility of helping manage the financial assets of institutions, corporations and individual investors. He was also a member of the company’s executive committee.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon in 2010, Arledge was the chief investment officer for fundamental fixed income portfolios at BlackRock, Inc. He joined BlackRock from Wachovia Corporation, where he was the global head of the fixed income division within the bank's corporate and investment banking group. He spent 12 years of his career at Wachovia, and had oversight for various business lines in the United States, Europe and Asia, including leveraged finance, investment grade, global rates, structured products, corporate loan and commercial real estate portfolios, and financial institutions investment banking.

From 1993 to 1996, Arledge was a founding member of Mariner Investment Group, specializing in fixed income arbitrage trading. From 1988 to 1993, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at BlackRock. Arledge was also a member and vice chair of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee. He began his career as an analyst with Salomon Brothers.

Arledge is a graduate of Princeton University. He’s an Advisory Council member at Princeton’s Bendheim Center for Finance and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Hall of Fame in 2014. Arledge is a member of the board of directors of Autism Speaks and a member of the board of advisors of The New England Center for Children.

The board was assisted by Korn Ferry’s Board and CEO Services Practice during the selection process.

