Magong Airport to change name to Penghu Airport in August

Magong Airport changes name for first time in 60 years 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/30 20:31

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) announced July 30 that the Magong Airport on Penghu Island will officially change its name to Penghu Airport on August 9.

The Penghu County government said that the airport is a window to the world for the island and the first place visitors encounter, with over 100 domestic flights landing at the airport every day, and for this reason they wish to follow the trend of most international airports in naming the airport after the place in which it is located, reported CNA. 

August 9 marks the first time the airport has changed its name in over 60 years. 

Magong Airport was primarily a military airport when built in 1957 and then gradually expanded as island tourism increased. In 1994 1.8 million people passed through the airport, making infrastructure development a priority for the airport to accommodate more people. 

Currently the airport is prepared to facilitate 4.4 million passengers per year. 
