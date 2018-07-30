Singing News Radio Network Gets New Host

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that well-known Southern Gospel on-air personality Rodney Baucom is taking over as the new host as the Singing News Radio Network expands its weekly Top 10 Countdown Show to a Top 20 Countdown. Baucom replaces Jeff Steele, the three-year host of the current program. Steele, of the much-celebrated Southern Gospel group, The Steeles, has seen tremendous growth in his touring schedule which prevents him from continuing with the countdown. Steele says, “It has been my honor to be a part of the Singing News Top 10 Weekly Countdown. I leave the show with thanksgiving and with a full plate.” Singing News Radio Program Director Greg Goodman stated, “We have been grateful to have Jeff Steele as a partner in our Singing News Top Ten Weekly Countdown. We simply wouldn’t be where we are today without him.” Goodman added, “Rodney Baucom is one of the most respected radio personalities in Southern Gospel. We are excited to have him as the host.” Kevin Anderson, General Manager of Salem Nashville which includes the Singing News Magazine and Radio Network, stated, “Jeff Steele is a friend of the network and we look forward to watching the growth of his ministry. We are confident that Rodney Baucom is the right guy to help us build on current successes.

Baucom is a 30 year radio veteran and currently serves as Network Director for The Life FM Radio Network. Baucom said, “When I first started in radio over 30 years ago, I was a teenager hosting a Top 20 countdown program on our local AM station on the weekend. I’m so honored to be a part of the new Singing News Top 20 Weekly Countdown. I’m looking forward to a fun and informative national program highlighting the top songs in Southern Gospel Music.”

The new two hour Top 20 Weekly Countdown with Rodney Baucom will debut on Singing News Radio Saturday, August 4 th. One of the unique aspects of the new show is that while the Top 10 Weekly Chart is available to Singing News Magazine subscribers online, eleven through twenty of this radio countdown will not be published anywhere. It will only be available on the radio show.

