RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (TGCS), the global market share leader in installed retail point of sale (EPOS) technology, has rapidly grown its worldwide self-checkout (SCO) market share by 46 percent, according to research and consulting company RBR.

Toshiba’s overall share of the self-checkout market now stands at 21 percent affirms RBR’s Global EPOS (electronic point of sale) and Self-Checkout 2018 report. RBR’s data also establishes Toshiba’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major manufacturer of self-checkout solutions. The study further validates Toshiba as the global leader in EPOS with a 25 percent install share – more than the combined installed base share of its closest two competitors.

RBR reports SCO shipments reached a new record level in 2017 with 63,000 systems delivered, while forecasting 445,000 such products will be installed by 2023. RBR’s Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2018 study is based on in-depth primary research, and provides detailed, country-by-country data and commentary for programmable EPOS and self-checkout hardware in 53 markets.

Toshiba recently introduced its next-generation Self Checkout System 7 platform, enabling retailers to customize in-store environments while providing shoppers a fast, personalized checkout experience. Toshiba’s latest solution is currently drawing significant interest from prominent retail and grocery stores throughout the world.

“Toshiba's innovation in self-service continues with integrated solutions designed to deliver enriched shopping experiences while removing friction from retail operations,” said Bill Melo, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions chief marketing executive.

“With our unique next-generation platform and proven engagement methodology, we remain committed to helping our clients drive significant ROI and greater customer satisfaction."

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

As the market share leader in retail store technology, Toshiba’s Brilliant Commerce™ enables retailers to deliver engaged shopping experiences, gain actionable insights and provide frictionless checkout.

With a global team of dedicated business partners, we deliver innovative commerce solutions that transform checkout, provide seamless consumer interactions and optimize retail operations that are changing the retail landscape. To learn more, visit toshibacommerce.com or engage on Twitter @toshibagcs.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005036/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.

Fredrik Carlegren, 1.984.444.2769

Toshiba_Comms@toshibagcs.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA AFRICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE NETWORKS OTHER TECHNOLOGY RETAIL SUPERMARKET OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/30/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/30/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005036/en