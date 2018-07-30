Skyworks Launches 5G Antenna Tuning Solutions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today unveiled the latest solutions from its Sky5 ™ portfolio, the company’s unifying platform enabling 5G applications. Skyworks’ new wideband 16-state antenna aperture tuners are extremely compact and designed to deliver improved efficiency and enhanced bandwidth coverage ─ from 600 MHz to 6 GHz for LTE Advanced Pro to emerging 5G standards ─ across a wide range of mobile devices.

Antenna tuning plays a critical role in maintaining smartphone power efficiency and battery life, particularly as signal processing complexity continues to rise with the onset of 5G. With smartphone manufacturers adding new features such as 4x4 multiple-in, multiple-out (MIMO) and 5G new radio (NR) for 2019 applications, next generation architectures must embed significantly more antennas. New bezel-less smartphones integrate anywhere from four to seven antennas to support future data demand versus the two to four average antenna count within today’s platforms. At the same time, the migration to full screen infinity displays and expanded functionality limit the amount of board space available. Skyworks’ innovative antenna tuning solutions leverage proprietary design and process techniques to help drive antenna performance while meeting stringent linearity demands and size constraints.

“Skyworks is at the forefront of developing breakthrough solutions for revolutionary 5G applications,” said Carlos Bori, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Skyworks. “With best-in-class performance, our antenna tuners are playing a pivotal role in enabling 4x4 MIMO-capable mobile devices as global demand for emerging 5G applications is set to explode.”

About Skyworks’ New Antenna Solutions The SKY5 ™ −9256-701LF advanced aperture tuner features reliable linear operation and extremely low Ron (1.1ohm) and Coff (145fF) to deliver superior antenna performance, allowing system designers to recover the 1.5 to 3 dB gain degradation caused by shrinking antenna sizes. The MIPI ® -controlled, 16-state capability of the tuner also gives engineers the ability to combine arms for even smaller Ron and Coff. Excellent harmonics are delivered throughout the operating range, assisting customers with achieving RSE requirements and passing certification.

Please visit Skyworks’ antenna tuning page for more information. These solutions are currently in production and samples are available by contacting sales@skyworksinc.com

About Other Sky5 ™ Solutions Skyworks is leveraging its vast technology expertise to meet requirements for low, mid, high, and ultra-high cellular frequency bands. All Sky5 ™ solutions support new 5G waveforms and spectrum in addition to enhanced carrier aggregation and dual connectivity (4G/5G) while delivering exceptional levels of integration and performance. Sky5 ™ products also offer MIPI ® interface and are highly flexible featuring customizable architectures that help deliver breakthrough performance, footprint and power efficiency with 100 MHz CP-OFDM modulation. The portfolio includes:

SKY5 ™ −8250 – a 5G NR power amplifier module with integrated filtering and dual path low-noise amplifiers (LNA) supporting n77, n78, n79 and B42, B43, B48 bands. This solution also utilizes SkyBlue™ efficiency technology and integrates a dual antenna output.

SKY5 ™ −3728 – a 5G NR diversity receive module with integrated filtering and dual-path LNAs supporting n77, n78, n79 and B42, B43, B48 bands. The device also integrates antenna switching functionality enabling PCB design flexibility as well as 5G NR SRS hopping support.

SKY5 ™ −5761 – a cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) front-end module with Class 2 power and integrated gain control.

SKY5 ™ −5811 – an LAA receive module with integrated bypass LNA and variable gain control.

For more information about Sky5™ solutions, please contact Sky5@skyworksinc.com or visit www.skyworksinc.com/Sky5.

About Skyworks Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

