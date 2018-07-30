OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Today, SONIC ® Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC) adds a very berry boost to its hand-mixed Shakes lineup by blending juicy berries into Real Ice Cream Shakes to create a treat that screams summertime. All three Real Fruit Berry Shakes are made with SONIC’s Real Ice Cream combined with everyone’s favorite Real Fruit Berries including sweet Strawberries and tart Blackberries. The new Real Fruit Berry Shakes, along with SONIC’s entire Shakes lineup, are available for half-price after 8 p.m. every night during SONIC’s Summer Nights.**

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005075/en/

Made with Real Berries you can taste in every sip, SONIC Drive-In keeps summer sweet with new shakes (Photo: Business Wire)

“We love playing with Shake flavors, and berries and cream is a classic, seasonal flavor everyone loves,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Nothing beats the summertime heat like a SONIC Shake, and with three fresh flavors, there are options for every berry enthusiast.”

This summer, SONIC guests can sip on something real and tasty thanks to the Real Fruit Berry Shakes made with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream, topped with smooth Real Whipped Cream. With three delicious flavors, it will be difficult to choose:

Real Fruit Berry Strawberry, with Real Strawberries Real Fruit Berry Blueberry, with Real Blueberries Real Fruit Berry Triple Berry, with a combination of Real Strawberries and Blackberries with Raspberry and Wild Berry flavors

Real Fruit Berry Shakes are available for a limited time only, so guests will need to hurry over to their local drive-in to enjoy this delicious treat any time of day. Those with a late-night sweet tooth can also grab a Real Fruit Berry Shake for half-price after 8 p.m. during the SONIC Summer Nights event every night through Labor Day weekend.**

**For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins. See menu for details.

About SONIC, America's Drive-In

SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of SONIC’s nearly 3,600 drive-ins are owned by local business men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has delighted guests with signature menu items, 1.3 million drink combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops. Since the 2009 launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning philanthropic campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has donated $10.7 million to public school teachers nationwide to fund essential learning materials and innovative teaching resources to inspire creativity and learning in their students. To learn more about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ/NM: SONC), please visit sonicdrivein.com and please visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about SONIC's Limeades for Learning, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

SONC-M

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005075/en/

CONTACT: For SONIC Drive-In

Rachel Shin, 512-542-2827

Rachel.Shin@Cohnwolfe.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OKLAHOMA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER

SOURCE: SONIC Drive-In

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/30/2018 07:55 AM/DISC: 07/30/2018 07:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005075/en