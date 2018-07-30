TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—People always associate Beitou of Taipei with hot spring, but not many people know about the Hushan community, which, even though not blessed with hot spring, is a nice retreat tucked in a natural environment. It’s in this environment that a concert organized by Hushan Borough will take place on September 1, featuring the KIKIKOKO band whose members consist of local elders, according to a news release published by the Geotechnical Engineering Office of Taipei City Government on July 20.

The Hushan Midsummer Concert will be held at the Centenarian Sapindus Tree plaza, and the musical event will also present Amis tribal dance to expose visitors to the aboriginal flavor of the community, the GEO said.

The agency said it had completed a walkway in the community that connects the plaza around the centenarian tree, a century-old house, a brick pigsty, and camellia paddies.

Borough Chief Li Chiu-hsia recommended visitors to take public transportation to avoid having trouble finding a parking spot. Individuals can take the MRT to Xinbeitou Station and transfer to S25, disembarking at Wucuo Stop (吳厝站). Alternatively, they can get off at MRT Shipai Station, transfer to bus 535, and disembark at Wucuo Stop.

Map of the Hushan community neighborhood (photo courtesy of the GEO)