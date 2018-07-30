LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their Global Biopolymers Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers a detailed review of the supply market ecosystem and the best sustainability practices from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of biopolymers. This procurement report projects an increased spend growth momentum of the biopolymers supply market owing to the product’s wide usage as a sustainable packaging material.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, which will help buyers identify cost-saving opportunities since they get the opportunity to compare different pricing models. Information on the major category management enablers will aid the buyers and the suppliers in devising a robust business model. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

“ In the biopolymers market, buyers must evaluate the suppliers based on their efficiency in providing logistical support to reduce procurement complexities,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the biopolymers market.

Application as a sustainable packaging material. Increased demand in end-user industries like food packaging industry and automotive manufacturers. To know more,

Report scope snapshot: Biopolymers market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers Competitiveness index for suppliers Threat of new entrants To know more,

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs Outsourcing category management activities Risk management To know more,

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

