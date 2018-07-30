LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report offers a detailed overview of the supply market ecosystem and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also reveals the top suppliers of screw pumps. The procurement report forecasts an accelerated spend growth momentum for this category due to the rising production capacity of oil and gas companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005218/en/

Global Screw Pumps Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer in-depth analysis of the global market and compares the category maturity across regions. The buyers and suppliers model their category procurement strategies based on these reports since they highlight the key category management objectives. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

“ The buyers are advised to procure new and innovative products that consume lower energy and help reduce costs,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the screw pumps market.

Increased production capacity of oil and gas companies. Global portfolio expansion of oil and gas companies. To know more,

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: .

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE.

Report scope snapshot: Screw pumps market

Market insights

Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics Regional influence on global spend To know more,

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models To know more,

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005218/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/30/2018 07:31 AM/DISC: 07/30/2018 07:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005218/en