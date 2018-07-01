  1. Home
Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen announces upcoming Taiwan visit

Donnie Yen will visit Taiwan in August for film premiere, 'Big Brother'

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/30 19:13

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong actor and martial arts star, Donnie Yen (甄子丹), announced today that he will travel to Taiwan August 12 - 13 to promote his new film, "Big Brother." 

Yen will attend the premiere of "Big Brother" in Taiwan August 12 and the film will be released in theaters August 24. He is known for previous films such as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Ip Man." 


(CNA image) 

"Big Brother" is the first film made by Yen's personal production company, Bullet Film Productions Ltd. Yen is both the lead character and executive producer of the film, according to CNA.

"Big Brother" tells the story of a school teacher, played by Yen, who must rescue one of his students when confronted by his past in the criminal underworld. 

 
Donnie Yen
film
Taiwan

