CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--The end of summer means it’s almost time for Carolina Panthers football, tailgating with the crew and Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) tailgate meals! Beginning today, Bojangles’ is giving fans the PURRfect way to show their team spirit and start celebrating the 2018-2019 season even before the team’s first game.

Bojangles’ is releasing the first-ever redesign of the Big Bo Box to celebrate its longstanding partnership as the official tailgate headquarters and sweet tea of the Carolina Panthers, Bojangles’ hometown pro football franchise. The Carolina Panthers-themed Big Bo Box is available for a limited time at participating restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina only, while supplies last.

“Bojangles’ is one of the Carolina Panthers’ biggest fans, and we’re fired up to show our support for the home team through this newly-designed Big Bo Box,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Best of all, you don’t have to wait for the beginning of the season to enjoy our Panthers Big Bo Box. We invite fans throughout North and South Carolina to join us in cheering the Panthers to victory while enjoying a delicious tailgating meal.”

The new Carolina Panthers Big Bo Box showcases the iconic Bojangles’ brand in the Carolina Panthers’ blue, black and white colors, as well as the panther head logo. It also features the beloved “Two States. One Team.” logo with the panther prowling atop the states of North and South Carolina. Bojangles’ #LongLiveTheTailgate mantra is also prominently displayed on this one-of-a-kind Big Bo Box.

To get the striking Panthers Big Bo Box, all Bojangles’ customers need to do is order and enjoy one of the Southern chain’s delicious tailgating specials, which include all of the Bojangles’ favorites of flavorful chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, home-style fixin’s and Legendary Iced Tea ®. Tailgating specials are available in a variety of sizes to feed any group, large or small, including the brand’s 12-piece Chicken Supremes™ or Homestyle Tenders™ Tailgate. The Panthers Big Bo Box is available every day of the week, only with the purchase of any Bojangles’ Tailgate Special.

Fans are also invited to share their favorite tailgating moments by using #LongLiveTheTailgate on social media and tagging @Bojangles1977 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At April 1, 2018, Bojangles’ had 762 system-wide restaurants, of which 326 were company-operated and 436 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

