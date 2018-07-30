TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will never bend to Chinese pressure and revert from its democratic way of life, and will continue to contribute to regional stability, said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on July 30 in Taipei, reported CNA.

Taiwan looks forward to more cooperation with like-minded countries and organizations to promote and defend shared values in democracy and freedom, Tsai said.

The comments were made during a meeting with Juli Minoves, President of Liberal International at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Liberal International is a federation of liberal political parties, which aims to promote free societies and international exchange between liberals.

"Taiwan, as a responsible member of the international community, will not back down under pressure," Tsai said.

"Taiwan will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability and work with like-minded countries and international organizations to defend shared values."

Tsai also mentioned recent efforts for China to squeeze Taiwan's position in the international community, like Chinese pressure which led to the cancellation of the 2019 East Asian Youth Games in Taichung, Taiwan.

Before their meeting, Minoves, Tsai and other Democratic Progressive Party politicians promoted the "Andorra Liberal Manifesto 2017," Liberal International's guiding framework.

The manifesto calls for additional efforts to support liberal ideals like rule of law, human rights, personal freedom and free trade, and encourages collective solidarity against anti-liberal, anti-democratic forces.