NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Options, the leading managed service and IT infrastructure provider to the global capital markets industry, has today announced the appointment of former Finastra and OpenLink Financial executive Michael Russo to its management team. Russo joins the New York team as VP, Product Management where he will be responsible for driving new business growth and supporting the firm’s Managed Application services.

Russo brings nearly two decades of industry experience to Options from Finastra and OpenLink Financial, where he oversaw global business development and growth of the firm’s burgeoning cloud-based solutions. Michael was a key contributor and leader in the expansion and development of the firm’s cloud strategy, market analysis, business development, and overall service delivery.

As the latest addition to Options’ management team, Russo will be responsible for the development of Options’ Managed Application services, cloud offering, security and the overall delivery of the firm’s product roadmap for 2018. Michael’s arrival follows the announcement last month that Options has expanded its Managed Colocation presence to 25 global venues, with new facilities in JSE & SGX.

Regional Head of North America and Global Head of Sales, Tim Yockel, commented,

“Michael brings outstanding depth of knowledge, creativity and vision to our product development team. His experience delivering complex cloud solutions, migrations and security infrastructure to the financial technology sector, will both complement our existing product line, and, play a key role in its development. In what is a period of rapid growth, innovation and global expansion for Options, his appointment to our executive team will ensure Options continues to raise the bar for service excellence and technology. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Speaking about the appointment, Michael added, “Options has been enabling independent software vendors to deliver enterprise grade solutions in the cloud for decades. Having been a vendor partner in a previous stage in my career, I’m honored to have the opportunity to empower others as they begin or continue their cloud migration journey. I look forward to collaborating with the team, expanding our product offering and continuing the delivery of industry leading managed application services to our clients.”

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

