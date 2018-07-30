FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--HyperX ®, the gaming division of Kingston ® Technology Company , Inc., today announced that it is shipping the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse. The Pulsefire FPS Pro features the Pixart 3389 sensor for accurate tracking and utilizes premium Omron switches with 20M click durability, six programmable buttons, and onboard memory to save up to three custom profiles through HyperX NGenuity software.

The Pulsefire FPS Pro is built with an ergonomic, lightweight design suitable for either palm or claw grip users. It provides three DPI presets from 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI all available at the touch of a button. The non-slip side grips offer secure handling and the optimal weight distribution of only 95 grams is ideal for rapid movement. The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro also features a flexible braided cable and large mouse skates for a smooth glide effect.

“HyperX is excited to expand our line of HyperX accessories with the new Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse,” said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX. “Our goal was to complement the HyperX suite of gaming peripherals, offering a combination of performance and customization for professional and enthusiast gamers alike. The Pulsefire FPS Pro meets performance needs and has a comfortable design for hours of gaming.”

A full-featured gaming mouse, the Pulsefire FPS Pro includes customizable native DPI settings that support up to 16,000 DPI and onboard memory for customizable lighting and effects with up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming. HyperX NGenuity software offers LED lighting and RGB customization of the mouse wheel and HyperX logo. In addition, NGenuity advanced tools include personalized sensor performance, macros and DPI settings.

HyperX takes the motto We’re All Gamers to heart. Whether you are an amateur or professional player, our goal is to meet or exceed customer expectations with every gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad we design.

Specifications and Dimensions

Mouse Ergonomic: Ergonomic Sensor: Pixart PMW3389 Resolution: up to 16,000 DPI DPI presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed: 450ips Acceleration: 50G Buttons: 6 Left / Right buttons switches: Omron Left / Right buttons durability: 20 million clicks Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects: 1 RGB lighting zone and 4 brightness levels* On board memory: 3 profiles Connection type: USB 2.0 Polling rate: 1000Hz USB data format: 16 bits/axis Dynamic coefficient of friction: 0.13µ** Static coefficient of friction: 0.20µ** Cable type: Braided Weight (without cable): 95g Weight (with cable): 130g

Dimensions Length: 127.60mm Height: 41.90mm Width: 71.10mm Cable length: 1.8m

* Per zone RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGenuity software ** Tested on HyperX FURY S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad.

Availability

The improved Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse is available through the HyperX network of retail and e-tail outlets for $59.99 MSRP and is backed by a two-year warranty. Country or region shipping information is available online for the Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse.

About HyperX

HyperX is the high-performance product division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., encompassing high-speed DDR4 and DDR3 memory, SSDs, USB Flash drives, headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads. Developed for gamers, overclockers and enthusiasts, HyperX is known throughout the world for quality, performance and innovation. HyperX is committed to eSports as it sponsors over 30 teams globally and is the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters. HyperX can be found at shows across the globe including Brasil Game Show, China Joy, DreamHack, ESL One and PAX. HyperX products have been winning awards in 2017: the HyperX Stinger gaming headset won the iF Design Award 2017 and the HyperX Pulsefire FPS gaming mouse received the Red Dot Design Award 2017. For more information visit the HyperX home page.

HyperX is a division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer. Established in 2002, HyperX is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 800-337-8410 or visit www.hyperxgaming.com. Connect with HyperX on social channels including: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/hyperx; Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity; Twitter: http://twitter.com/hyperx; Instagram: https://instagram.com/hyperx/; and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hyperx

