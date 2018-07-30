TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two new high current photorelays that are fabricated using the latest U-MOS IX semiconductor process. Both devices are now shipping in production quantities.

The new “TLP3553A” and “TLP3555A” devices feature OFF-state output terminal voltage ratings of 30V and 60V, and ON-state continuous current ratings of 4A and 3A—higher than previous generation products. The TLP3553A features a low ON-state-resistance of just 50mΩ (max) which is less than a typical mechanical relay (about 100mΩ). This ensures that operating losses are kept to a minimum.

With their high ON-state current ratings, the new products can also replace 1-Form-A mechanical relays that are commonly used in industrial applications. Replacing mechanical relays with photorelays helps improve system reliability and reduces the space required for relays and relay drivers. The photorelays are rated for operation at temperature between -40 ºC and 110ºC, making it easy to achieve a thermal margin in designs.

Applications

Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface, etc.) Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Building automation systems Security equipment Replacement of mechanical relays in legacy systems

Features

Featuring ON-state current ratings close to those of mechanical relays by using MOSFETs fabricated in the latest generation U-MOS IX process A variety of OFF-state output terminal voltage ratings: V OFF =30V/60V High operating temperature ratings: T opr (max)=110°C

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere. Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

