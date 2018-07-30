  1. Home
Greek PM visits area damaged by deadly forest fires

By Associated Press
2018/07/30 17:35
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister has visited the site of Greece's deadliest wildfire in decades, a week after the blaze swept through a seaside resort north of Athens, killing dozens.

Alexis Tsipras visited Mati, the worst-affected area, early Monday morning, tweeting that he spoke with "citizens, engineers, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers." His office released photos and the prime minister took along a camera from state-run television. No other media was alerted.

Last week, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos visited the area and was heckled by distraught survivors who criticized the response to the fire.

The blaze, whipped by gale-force winds, raced through the seaside area northeast of Athens on July 23. The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, with some drowning while swimming out to sea fleeing the flames.